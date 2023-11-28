Can Philly Compete with Celtics? w/ Sixers Writer Keith Pompey

Can the Celtics stay afloat with Kristaps Porzingis out for the foreseeable future with a calf injury? And will the 76ers get over the hump? Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey weighs in and provides the latest on Kelly Oubre & the Philadelphia Police Department.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro 1:00 Celtics and Sixers have issues closing games

5:45 Celtics vs Sixers in Playoffs

9:10 Life without Kristaps Porzingis

12:13 Latest with Kelly Oubre

17:30 Attacking Tyrese Maxey on defense

19:20 In-Season Tournament

23:15 Celtics Bench vs Sixers Bench

