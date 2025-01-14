Can the Bruins Build off Win Against Panthers? | Bruins Beat

Following the Bruins OT win over the Florida Panthers, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss how the Bruins can build some momentum off this win. Plus, is there any truth to the reports of tension between brad Marchand and David Pastrnak? All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Pond hockey is back!

– Bruins edge past Panthers

– Probably didn’t deserve that win

– Guess what helped the Bruins win in Florida

– Marchand vs. Pastrnak

– When will the young guys get called up?

