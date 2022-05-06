Can the Bruins come back against the Hurricanes?

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss whether or not the Bruins can come back in this series. They discuss Hampus Lindholm’s injury, Jeremy Swayman going back in net and what lineup changes must be made ahead of Games 3 and 4.

3:00 – Are the Bruins done?

7:00 – Hampus Lindholm’s injury is devastating

10:00 – Jeremy Swayman goes in for Game 3

14:00 – What other lineup changes need to take place?

21:00 – Two biggest players who need to step up

24:00 – Predictions for the rest of the series