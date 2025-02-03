Close Menu
Can the Bruins Do Anything to Become Buyers at the Deadline? | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the upcoming stretch for the Bruins
The Bruins secured a huge win over the Rangers, and David Pastrnak is making a strong case for Hart Trophy consideration. With the trade deadline approaching, is there anything more the Bruins can do to shake up their plans? Plus, could a Luka Dončić-style trade be in the cards for Boston? Evan has an incredible idea you won’t want to miss!

