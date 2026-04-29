Can the Bruins force a Game 7 in Buffalo? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan break down the Bruins’ OT win in Game 5, talk David Pastrnak, James Hagens, and whether momentum has shifted in Boston’s favor.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:18 – Takeaways from Bruins win 2-1 win over Sabers in OT

11:20 – David Pastrnak performance

16:56 – Awaken 180

18:14 – Prizepicks

20:20 – Looking ahead to game 6 in Boston

25:17 – Jeremy Swayman play

26:55 – Should Bruins make any lineup changes for Game 6?

34:31 – Who has momentum heading into Game 6?

40:06 – Rocket Money

41:09 – Thoughts on Bruce Cassidy stint on TNT

48:40 – Wrapping up!

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