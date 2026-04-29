Can the Bruins force a Game 7 in Buffalo? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan break down the Bruins’ OT win in Game 5, talk David Pastrnak, James Hagens, and whether momentum has shifted in Boston’s favor.
0:00 – Welcome in
1:18 – Takeaways from Bruins win 2-1 win over Sabers in OT
11:20 – David Pastrnak performance
16:56 – Awaken 180
18:14 – Prizepicks
20:20 – Looking ahead to game 6 in Boston
25:17 – Jeremy Swayman play
26:55 – Should Bruins make any lineup changes for Game 6?
34:31 – Who has momentum heading into Game 6?
40:06 – Rocket Money
41:09 – Thoughts on Bruce Cassidy stint on TNT
48:40 – Wrapping up!
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