Can the Bruins Get Derek Forbort to be a Top-Pairing Defenseman?

The Boston Bruins signed Derek Forbort to be a top-pairing, left-shot defenseman. Through nine games, Forbort has yet to solidify himself next to Charlie McAvoy.

One of the other big issues is he’s been unable to stop quick, opposing top forwards. That was on full display Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On this week’s episode of Bruins Beat, Kirk Luedeke of New England Hockey Journal joined me to discuss Forbort’s defensive shortcomings, as well as what it’ll take to get the middle six forwards to start scoring. Erik Haula, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic are due for goals…right?

We also dove deep into the impact Patrice Bergeron has had on this city and what his future will be. Luedeke shared an awesome story of Bergeron from his draft night.