Can the Bruins Make a Comeback?

The Bruins lose a heartbreaker in game 4 to fall to 3-1 in their series with the Florida Panthers. Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan sift through the frustrating moments of this game, try to make sense of the officiating, go through comments made by Jim Montgomery, and debate the Bruins’ chances of making a comeback. That, and much more!

Topics:

– The officiating has been horrendous

– Two things can be true

– Why didn’t Jim Montgomery call out the officials?

– Bruins haven’t really been responding

– Is this series over?

