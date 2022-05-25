Can the Celtics Buck the Trend and Take Game 5?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics game 4 win over the Heat and discuss how Boston can close out the series.





TIMESTAMPS:

0:35 Celtics Tie Series vs Heat

6:50 Best Finals Matchup

10:30 Robert Williams’ Impact

12:00 Celtics Need Marcus Smart

15:45 The Derrick White Game

22:00 Game 5 Approach

23:00 Playoff Al

28:28 Game 5 Preview