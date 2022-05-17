Can the Celtics Cool Off the Heat?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics game 7 win over the Bucks and preview their Eastern Conference Finals rematch vs the Miami Heat.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Celtics beat Bucks in Game 7, Advance to ECF

4:30 How Can the Celtics Beat the Heat?

11:20 Jayson & Deuce Tatum ready for Miami

14:30 Do the Celtics want it more than the Heat?

19:20 Concerns vs Miami

23:50 ‘The Grant Williams’ Game + Ime Udoka vs Erik Spoelstra

27:15 Series Predictions

29:00 Congrats to Gary who received masters degree

31:10 C’s Performance in Game 1 vs Heat (reg season)