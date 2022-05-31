Can the Celtics Knock off the Warriors?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Boston Celtics Game 7 win over the Heat and preview their NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

TIMESTAMPS:

1:10 Celtics beat Heat & advance to NBA Finals

7:45 Who deserved the Larry Bird ECF MVP?

14:35 Celtics in-season turn around

19:15 Tatum honors Kobe Bryant in Game 7

29:30 Celtics vs Warriors Preview

40:45 Why the Celtics got over the ‘hump’