Can the Celtics solve the Kristaps Porzingis puzzle? | Still Poddable

Can the Celtics maximize the potential of Kristaps?
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Jay King, Sam “Jam” Packard, and Brian Robb dissect some surprising lineup data involving Kristaps Porzingis and debate potential moves to counteract them. The guys also touch on ownership news.

