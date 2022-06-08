Can Celtics the Protect the Parquet in Game 3?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Boston Celtics Game 2 Loss vs the Warriors in the NBA Finals. They also preview Game 3 and discuss potential series adjustments.

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 79

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Celtics vs Warriors Series Tied at 1-1

2:09 Can Jayson Tatum respond in Game 3?

9:15 Robert Williams injury concern

14:55 Draymond Green and his antics

25:18 Game 3 Preview