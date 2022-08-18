Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Can the Celtics Win A Championship without Kevin Durant?

Are the Celtics better off without Kevin Durant? Bob & Jeff weigh in on what’s best for Boston as we wait and see what’s next for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

0:50: Who has leverage in the Brooklyn Nets/Kevin Durant situation
3:21: Celtics good enough to win a championship without Durant
7:52: Will Boston be the favorite to win a title if the Celtics land KD
10:02: Durant was lovable up until he ran to Golden State
15:37: No NBA games on Election Day
19:48: Bob & Jeff’s tribute to Pete Carril

