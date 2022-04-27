Can The Celtics Win it All? + Durant & The Nets’ Future

Bob & Jeff discuss how Jayson Tatum & the Celtics swept Kevin Durant & the Nets but do the C’s have enough to win it all?

Also, what’s next for Brooklyn? And can Doc Rivers pull it off with the Sixers? We discuss

1:25: An apology to the Celtics

4:30: Celtics sweep Nets + Boston’s fourth-quarter execution

8:10: Can the Celtics go all the way?

11:08: Why Bucks playing without Khris Middleton is a tremendous loss

13:15: What’s been the secret to Ime Udoka’s success with the Celtics?

16:48: So much of Jayson Tatum’s progression is a reflection of who’s around him

17:51: Doc Rivers pull off a win for the Sixers’ first-round series?/Toronto’s momentum

21:55: Grizzlies’ dramatic Game 5 finish against the Timberwolves

24:55: Is Tatum in the Top-5?

27:51: Will postseason injuries pave the way for a potential championship run for the Celtics?

32:00: Is Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn?

36:39: Jerry West’s depiction in HBO’s “Winning Time”

