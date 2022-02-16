Can the Celtics Win the Eastern Conference?

The Boston Celtics are ROLLING. They’ve won nine in a row, eleven of their last twelve, and currently sit as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After last night’s dominant win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics a 21% to win the NBA Finals – good for first in the league.

Are the #Celtics Finals bound? 🧐@FiveThirtyEight lists the #Celtics as having the BEST chance to win the #NBA Finals this season at 21% They also say they have a 34% chance to make the the Finals. pic.twitter.com/bNdG6t3TGx — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 16, 2022

They also give them at a 34% chance to win the Eastern Conference. However, our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have it a little differently. They have Boston at +1100 odds to win the East, good for fifth in the conference. Here is the full list of odds:

Odds to Win Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks +275

Brooklyn Nets +285

Philadelphia 76ers +325

Miami Heat +550

Boston Celtics +1100

Chicago Bulls +1800

Cleveland Cavaliers +2200

Atlanta Hawks +4400

Toronto Raptors +5000

Charlotte Hornets +12500

New York Knicks +12500

Washington Wizards +20000

Indiana Pacers +75000

The Eastern Conference is stacked. The top six seeds are all within 3.5 games of each other, and the top eight all have winning records.

The Heat are the one seed in the conference with a 37-21 record and +550 odds to go to the Finals. They are led by Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro who both score 20+ points per game, and point guard Kyle Lowry who is averaging 13 points and 8 assists on the season.

The 76ers and Nets are also hard hitters in the east, and they just pulled off a massive super star trade at the deadline. They swapped Ben Simmons for James Harden, pairing Harden with Embiid in Philly, and adding Simmons to a big three with Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. BetOnline gives the Nets +285 odds to go to the Finals, and the 76ers +325 odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also in the mix. They won the Finals last season, and have arguably the best player in the Association in Giannis Antetekounmpo. They are the odds on favorite to win the East at +275 according to BetOnline, and are by far the most well equipped to do so.

The Celtics at +1100 is definitely an interesting bet, and may be worth your while. After trading for Derrick White last week, Boston is playing outstanding complimentary basketball, and has enough star power in Tatum and Brown to make a serious run at the Finals.

Boston will look to keep their win streak going tonight as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to the TD Garden. Keep it with us on CLNS Media for coverage during and after the game!

