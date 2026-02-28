Can the Patriots Pull Off Big Moves in the Offseason? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike runs you through the week that was in Indianapolis, addressing some of the comments made by Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel as it relates to the roster and to where the Patriots may be looking in free agency and, eventually, the draft.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:25 Reacting to comments from Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel from the NFL Combine

03:40 Stefon Diggs contract situation

06:24 A.J. Brown trade situation

09:55 Will the Colts keep Alec Pierce?

12:09 What does this mean for Kyle Williams?

17:15 PrizePicks

18:06 Ethos

19:27 Will the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby? Who could be in for him?

26:32 Thanks for watching!

