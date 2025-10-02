Can the Patriots pull off upset vs the Bills? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles preview the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. They discuss the significance of this game for New England, the quarterback duel between Drake Maye and Josh Allen, and how the Patriots’ offense matches up with the Bills’ defense. Plus, a look at how the Patriots’ defense plans to handle Buffalo’s explosive attack.

0:000 – Intro & Notes

7:41 – Importance of Spencer Brown’s return

11:12 – Significance of the upcoming Patriots game

13:51 – Importance of consistency for Patriots

15:36 – Weather conditions for the game

19:10 – Josh Allen

20:44 – Drake Maye’

24:14 – Bills’ defensive struggles highlighted

26:17 – Impressions on Bills’ defense

32:03 – Patriots’ advantage?

34:46 – Patriots’ linebackers

38:35 – Game prediction

