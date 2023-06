Bobby Manning breaks down Kobe Brown, a senior out of Missouri who entered the draft after shooting 45% from three last season. His feel for the game is strong, with tremendous outlet passes and dimes in the half court while mixing power and finesse.

He needs to lose some weight and may struggle to close out on shooters in the NBA, but if that shot falls he’ll be a rotation player for a team like Boston who played a similar player in Grant Williams and may lose him in free agency.