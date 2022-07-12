Subscribe
NFL

Can Tyquan Thornton Contribute to Patriots as a Rookie?

Could Tyquan Thornton make a impact as a rookie?
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

FOXBORO, MA — Can Tyquan Thornton contribute to the Patriots offense in his rookie year?

In this series Evan Lazar of CLNS Media answers the top 10 most burning questions for the Patriots  heading into next season.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Patriots fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Post Views: 1
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.