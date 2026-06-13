Can Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs Come Back Against Knicks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

The Knicks are up 3-1 on the Spurs after one of the wildest comebacks in NBA Finals history — and Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman break it all down. How did San Antonio blow a 29-point lead? What does this mean for Wembanyama’s legacy? And is Leon Rose the most underrated executive in basketball?

0:00 – Intro

0:46 – Knicks Come Back from Down 29 — How’d It Happen?

1:23 – The Spurs Borrowed the Celtics Playbook

2:07 – Are the Knicks the Most Likable Team in Years?

4:45 – Leon Rose Deserves All the Credit

6:00 – Jalen Brunson: Average Draft Pick, All-Time Run

7:16 – Wembanyama’s Image Has Taken a Beating

11:14 – PrizePicks

12:23 – De’Aaron Fox’s Struggles

16:29 – Is This Series Over?

19:47 – What Does a Finals Loss Mean for Wembanyama?

26:02 – Are the Knicks a Blueprint for Teams Without a Star?

26:50 – Wrapping Up!

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