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Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Can Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs Come Back Against Knicks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob, Jeff, and Gary react to an epic Game 4 of the NBA Finals
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Knicks are up 3-1 on the Spurs after one of the wildest comebacks in NBA Finals history — and Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman break it all down. How did San Antonio blow a 29-point lead? What does this mean for Wembanyama’s legacy? And is Leon Rose the most underrated executive in basketball?

0:00 – Intro
0:46 – Knicks Come Back from Down 29 — How’d It Happen?
1:23 – The Spurs Borrowed the Celtics Playbook
2:07 – Are the Knicks the Most Likable Team in Years?
4:45 – Leon Rose Deserves All the Credit
6:00 – Jalen Brunson: Average Draft Pick, All-Time Run
7:16 – Wembanyama’s Image Has Taken a Beating
11:14 – PrizePicks
12:23 – De’Aaron Fox’s Struggles
16:29 – Is This Series Over?
19:47 – What Does a Finals Loss Mean for Wembanyama?
26:02 – Are the Knicks a Blueprint for Teams Without a Star?
26:50 – Wrapping Up!

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