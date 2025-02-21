Cap going up is bad for Patriots | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, the guys analyze the NFL’s rising salary cap and why the Patriots’ $124M in cap space might not be as beneficial as it seems.

They also discuss Sione Takitaki’s release, the return of OLs Demontrey Jacobs and Ben Brown, and the status of the team’s remaining free agents. Plus, they highlight ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s top free agent fits for New England, including D.J. Reed, Milton Williams, and Alaric Jackson, and wrap up by answering BSJ member questions.

0:00 Why cap going up is bad for Patriots

11:05 Sione Takitaki Released

17:54 OLs Jacobs and Brown brought back

20:42 Matt Bowen of ESPN lists best free agent scheme fits for Patriots

31:40 Patriots have one more ERFA left, Alex Austin

34:31 More Patriots Free Agents

38:50 BSJ member questions

