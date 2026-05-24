Career Year Loading for Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at 5 potential breakout candidates for Patriots this season. One of those players on the list is Patriots Running Back Rhamondre Stevenson who enters his 6th season with the team. Kyles is very high on the veteran Running Back and thinks he could have a monster season this year:

“Having those guys to run behind, create some more creases for him, is gonna lead to Rhamondre I think truly having a career year…I will say career year more in the context of maybe not career highs, but when you look at the body of work, you’re saying that Rhamondre maybe he wasn’t a Pro Bowler, but he definitely was one of the best running backs in the NFL.”

Big Year loading for Rhamondre Stevenson? 🤔 “Having those guys to run behind, create some more creases for him, is gonna lead to Rhamondre I think truly having a career year…I will say career year more in the context of maybe not career highs, but when you look at the body of… pic.twitter.com/Q8JEaZbQVR — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 19, 2026

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/xpNescuyOPM

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