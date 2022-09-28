Catch Thursday Night Football From Anywhere

If you’re an NFL fan, you know that NFL isn’t just primetime coverage. It’s all about the extra content like your favorite ‘night’ games! These range from Sunday to Thursday Night Football and millions of people in the US are always scrambling to catch the latest action. For true NFL football sports fans, finding out how to watch Thursday Night Football from anywhere is a golden ticket! For this reason, let’s get into how exactly you can do that with a clever little tool called a VPN (Virtual Private Network). You’ll also find out how to catch NFL action on free streams, but use these at your own risk!

What is Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football (TNF) is a type of branding used to broadcast NFL (National Football League) games broadcast mostly at 8:20 Eastern Time. These games used to be broadcast on Saturdays in the late NFL season.

The Thursday Night Football schedule for 2022 looks like this according to the ‘fbsschedules’ website;

*All games at 8:15 pm ET on Prime Video except Week 1 and 12.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)

Bills 31, LA Rams 10

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Week 2)

Chargers 24, Chiefs 27

Thursday, Sept. 22 (Week 3)

Steelers at Browns

Thursday, Sept. 29 (Week 4)

Dolphins at Bengals

Thursday, Oct. 6 (Week 5)

Colts at Broncos

Thursday, Oct. 13 (Week 6)

Commanders at Bears

Thursday, Oct. 20 (Week 7)

Saints at Cardinals

Thursday, Oct. 27 (Week 8)

Ravens at Buccaneers

Thursday, Nov. 3 (Week 9)

Eagles at Texans

Thursday, Nov. 10 (Week 10)

Falcons at Panthers

Thursday, Nov. 17 (Week 11)

Titans at Packers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)

Patriots at Vikings | 8:20pm | NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1 (Week 13)

Bills at Patriots

Thursday, Dec. 8 (Week 14)

Raiders at Rams

Thursday, Dec. 15 (Week 15)

49ers at Seahawks

Thursday, Dec. 22 (Week 16)

Jaguars at Jets

Thursday, Dec. 29 (Week 17)

Cowboys at Titans

Finding NFL Free Streams

First of all, you might want to avoid the VPN steps below and simply try some free streams (that are not necessarily legal). We have selected among the best free streaming sites that offer NFL action below;

123 television

Live Football TV

Be alive

Stream2Watch

StreamNFL

NFLBites

NFLWebcast

SportLemonTV

CricFreeTV

BuffStreams

BossCast

These are some channels where you will find great, free NFL action. Most of the content here is pulled from official NFL channels simply because the NFL is a sport that is exclusively covered in the United States (not to be confused with Rugby which is an entirely different thing).

Next, let’s look at how you can access the NFL from anywhere if you already have a legitimate subscription to a digital streaming service in the US but find yourself in another country.

What Is A VPN?

VPN, an acronym for virtual private network, permits you to get entry to the general public internet but via, let’s say, a cozy and private community connection. A VPN does this by disguising your internet protocol address as well as guarding your actual internet traffic against intruderVPNsPNS are a terrific tool for retaining privacy at the same time as allowing you to connect to unsecured public wifi hotspots, not to mention keeping your home connection safe.

A VPN creates a user interface for you by which to alternatively access the Internet. By routing the majority of its traffic through a company’s server, thereby protecting your IP address and data, it also obscures any data passing through it. Your traffic passes through and ends through this tunnel, just like it started, with an encrypted connection to a device.

Configuring Your VPN To Watch Legitimate NFL Action From Anywhere

Today, digital streaming is huge. The charming old days of watching the game at the local bar/pub are slowly diminishing in favor of online, on-the-go alternatives such as digital streaming. Digital streaming offers a lot of benefits like a higher quality picture and the ability to choose what you watch and when. If you are wondering where the NFL is broadcast officially online, here is a full list of platforms and services for you;

Yahoo Sports

Peacock TV

Paramount+

Amazon Prime Now

SlingTV

YouTube TV

Fubo TV

Hulu + Live TV

DAZN (Canada)

If you are presently located outside of the US and own a subscription to any such offerings, you could pull up a VPN to modify your viewing vicinity and trick those services into questioning whether you are watching locally. This could let you watch your ‘neighborhood streams’ just like you were there. A VPN is a personal network security tool (legal in most nations) that is both encrypted and additionally anonymizes your internet connection. With the help of a VPN, you can reroute yourself by connecting to US servers and then pass as a local by concealing yourself from the rest of the internet. This is how to watch the NFL in case you run into geographical blocking! Enjoy using your premium VPN service.