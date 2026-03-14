CBA Negotiations Updates from Behind-the-Scenes

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell is joined by The IX’s Jackie Powell for a conversation about the latest CBA Negotiations. Powell is one of four WNBA reporters who have been on the ground in NYC reporting on the latest negotiations between the WNBA and the players’ union — and goes behind-the-scenes on the issues at stake and the latest developments.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:36 Where negotiations currently stand

08:18 PrizePicks

09:15 What issues have been addressed, where progress has been made

12:03 Jackie’s day-to-day covering the CBA negotiations in New York

15:43 Has the coverage been welcome?

17:43 How soon could a deal be reached?

20:11 Which players are a part of the CBA negotiations?

22:02 Thanks for watching!

WNBA Today on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!