Cedric Maxwell: Draymond Green would get knocked out in the 80s

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell and Gary Payton exchange trash talk after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“That shit Draymond Green was doing, during the 80s he would have got knocked the f**k out,” Cedric Maxwell told Gary Payton.

Bay Area Rapper E-40 joined the conversation as well!

