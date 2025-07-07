Cedric Maxwell Expects Breakout Year From Baylor Scheierman

On this episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis to explain why he expects a breakout year from second-year wing Baylor Scheierman. Max highlights Baylor’s feel for the game, shooting confidence, and ability to fit into Boston’s system as key reasons he could make a major leap this season.
