Cedric Maxwell is Bracing For a Rough Season for Celtics

On this episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis to give his thoughts on the offseason, Brad Stevens, and whether Joe Mazzulla is the right guy for the future. He also reveals his all-time Celtics starting 5 and if he thinks the C’s should sign Damian Lillard!

1:07 What type of team can C’s fans expect to see next season?

7:47 Are the Celtics at risk of developing a losing culture?

13:09 Will this team get over/under 42 wins?

25:02 Thoughts on this offseason so far

30:06 Is Brad Stevens doing a good job?

31:18 Is Joe Mazzulla the right man for this situation?

34:32 Is Tatum in the best Celtic of all time conversation?

37:25 Cedric Maxwell’s all-time Celtic’s starting 5

40:54 Brad Stevens’ comments on extending Joe Mazzulla’s contract

49:26 Tatum injury timeline

52:20 Should C’s sign Lillard?

57:52 How many games will the Patriots win this year?

