Cedric Maxwell on Jaylen Brown Trade & What’s Next for Celtics

On this episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast, hosted by CLNS Media’s Nick Gelso, Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell reacts to Boston’s shocking trade of Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. Max discusses whether this was a basketball decision or if something else was at play, whether the Celtics mishandled their relationship with Brown, if this is a championship move or a franchise reset, why Boston traded him to Philadelphia, and what it all means for Jayson Tatum moving forward.

0:00 – Intro

0:30 – Initial Reactions to the Trade

6:22 – Was this a basketball decision?

22:00 – PrizePicks

23:00 – Comparison to the Ray Allen Trade

24:30 – How Damaging is Dealing with Trade Rumors as a Player?

33:30 – Max’s Message to Jaylen

35:10 – Tatum’s Role in the Trade

40:00 – Snowtime Lakers

45:00 – Reacting to Knicks Championship

49:00 – Wrapping Up

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