Cedric Maxwell: Perk was WRONG for Calling Tatum SELFISH

Following some colorful remarks from Kendrick Perkins regarding Jayson Tatum, Adam Kaufmann and Evan Valenti are joined on this episode of Celtics Beat by Cedric Maxwell.

Cedric Maxwell is a former Celtic, the 1981 NBA Finals MVP, and is a color analyst for the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Max joins the show to chat about Tatum’s MVP chase, what it’s like to chase back-to-back titles, and the quirkiness of Joe Mazzulla.

4:16 How do you get the ability to call Max “Cornbread”

10:33 MVP doesn’t mean selfish

16:11 What’s it like to defend a title?

22:26 Going back-to-back makes this core legendary

32:05 Joe Mazzulla is Black Belichick

Twitter: @cedricmaxwell81

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Friday, September 13th, 2024. Celtics Beat is powered by Prize Picks and Gametime! Prize Picks is the official daily fantasy sponsor of CLNS Media! Download the app and use the promo code CLNS for $50 instantly whenever you spend $5 on any play! And download the Gametime app and use the code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase!