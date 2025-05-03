Cedric Maxwell: Jayson Tatum Is Top 5 Celtics Player Ever

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell, joined by CLNS Media’s John Zannis, reacts to Boston’s 120-89 blowout win to close out the Magic in Game 5 and advance to Round 2.

Max breaks down Jayson Tatum’s rise and where he now ranks among the all-time Celtics greats. Plus: Max revels in the Lakers’ early exit, weighs in on what’s next for LeBron and Luka, and closes the show with thoughts on “Celtics City.”

Catch it all on the latest episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.

