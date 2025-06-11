Cedric Maxwell’s Celtics Offseason Do’s and Dont’s + NBA Old Heads Done?

In this week’s show Cedric Maxwell and John Zannis discuss whether any of the NBA old heads will ever win another NBA Championship. Also Cedric puts on his GM hat to discuss which players the Celtics should and shouldn’t consider trading this offseason. Plus, can Joe Mazzulla survive a losing season?
⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️
1:00 – NBA Finals
14:30 – Will SGA pass Jayson Tatum’s legacy?
19:00 – John’s PrizePicks for Game 3
21:12 – Max on Celtics trade rumors
29:00 – Cooper Flagg NIL
39:30 – Noa’s poll about Celtics bigs, Max picks one
42:44 – Knicks fire Thibs
47:20 – Can Joe Mazzulla survive bad season?
55:55 – Michael Jordan to NBC
1:03:00 – NBA’s New Wave of Stars
1:07:24 – Max on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast
Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Cedric Maxwell Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!
📺 YouTube: http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
🍎 Apple: http://tinyurl.com/2ajuv4f8
✳️ Spotify: http://tinyurl.com/3nbmja9z
Visit our MERCH Store: 👉 https://shop.clnsmedia.com
Join Our Discord Server: 👉 https://clnsmedia.com/discord
Cedric Maxwell Podcast brought to you by… 💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS to get $50 instantly when you play $5!