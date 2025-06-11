Cedric Maxwell’s Celtics Offseason Do’s and Dont’s + NBA Old Heads Done?

In this week’s show Cedric Maxwell and John Zannis discuss whether any of the NBA old heads will ever win another NBA Championship. Also Cedric puts on his GM hat to discuss which players the Celtics should and shouldn’t consider trading this offseason. Plus, can Joe Mazzulla survive a losing season?

⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️

1:00 – NBA Finals

14:30 – Will SGA pass Jayson Tatum’s legacy?

19:00 – John’s PrizePicks for Game 3

21:12 – Max on Celtics trade rumors

29:00 – Cooper Flagg NIL

39:30 – Noa’s poll about Celtics bigs, Max picks one

42:44 – Knicks fire Thibs

47:20 – Can Joe Mazzulla survive bad season?

55:55 – Michael Jordan to NBC

1:03:00 – NBA’s New Wave of Stars

1:07:24 – Max on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast

