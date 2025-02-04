Cedric Reacts to Doncic Trade and Previews Tough Celtics Stretch | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon react to the blockbuster trade that went down this weekend, seeing Luka Doncic being exchanged for Anthony Davis. Why would Dallas give up their 25-year-old superstar? How scary is Los Angeles? Then, they preview the brutal upcoming stretch for the Celtics, beginning tomorrow night with a trip to Cleveland.

0:00 – Intro

1:09 – Luka Doncic Trade Reactions

2:52 – What Does Dallas Know?

4:23 – Is AD a Good Fit in Dallas?

6:05 – Did the Lakers LOSE the Trade?

10:06 – Mavs Defense is Scary

14:04 – Who Will Be Traded Next?

16:57 – Jimmy Butler to Phoenix?

19:01 – Mavs Fans Are in Shambles

21:01 – The NBA is a Business

22:44 – Celtics vs. 76ers Recap

24:07 – Celtics vs. Pelicans Recap

25:40 – Next 5 Games Will Be Huge

28:37 – Snoop Dogg and Nelly Backlash

32:56 – Holiday for Smart and Aldama?

