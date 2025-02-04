Close Menu
Subscribe
Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Reacts to Doncic Trade and Previews Tough Celtics Stretch | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon decide who won and who lost the big trade
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon react to the blockbuster trade that went down this weekend, seeing Luka Doncic being exchanged for Anthony Davis. Why would Dallas give up their 25-year-old superstar? How scary is Los Angeles? Then, they preview the brutal upcoming stretch for the Celtics, beginning tomorrow night with a trip to Cleveland.

0:00 – Intro
1:09 – Luka Doncic Trade Reactions
2:52 – What Does Dallas Know?
4:23 – Is AD a Good Fit in Dallas?
6:05 – Did the Lakers LOSE the Trade?
10:06 – Mavs Defense is Scary
12:40 – PrizePicks
14:04 – Who Will Be Traded Next?
16:57 – Jimmy Butler to Phoenix?
19:01 – Mavs Fans Are in Shambles
21:01 – The NBA is a Business
22:44 – Celtics vs. 76ers Recap
24:07 – Celtics vs. Pelicans Recap
25:40 – Next 5 Games Will Be Huge
26:43 – Gametime
28:37 – Snoop Dogg and Nelly Backlash
32:56 – Holiday for Smart and Aldama?

 

Cedric Maxwell Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.