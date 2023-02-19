    Subscribe
    Celtics Beat

    Celebrating 500 Episodes w/ CLNS Co-Founder Nick Gelso

    CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

    Nick Gelso is the President and Co-Founder of CLNS Media. Nick joins the show to celebrate number 500, the evolution of CLNS Media, and whether Boston has the best chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

    Twitter: @CLNS_Nick

    Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

    1:42 The early days of CLNS

    8:07 The stages of Celtics Beat

    21:23 Competing with National networks

    31:15 Danny Ainge wanted to trade for Jimmy Butler

    Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG and Hello Fresh! Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus! And go to HelloFresh.com/beat65 for 65% off your first order!

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.