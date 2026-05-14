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Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Could the Celtics Land Giannis and Lebron? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob, Jeff, and Gary propose a bombshell teamup in Boston
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay discuss the latest rumors surrounding the Boston Celtics and propose a legendary team-up that would shake up the entire NBA. They also discuss the current NBA playoff picture, and pay respect to Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke.

0:00 – Intro
0:53 – Are the Knicks Ready to Win it All?
6:38 – Who Will Make the Finals?
13:15 – PrizePicks
14:17 – Lakers Get Swept
16:53 – Giannis and Lebron to Boston?
20:30 – Pistons vs Cavaliers
23:06 – Would Celtics Have Gotten Destroyed by Knicks?
24:34 – Remembering Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke
27:19 – Wrapping Up!

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