Could the Celtics Land Giannis and Lebron? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay discuss the latest rumors surrounding the Boston Celtics and propose a legendary team-up that would shake up the entire NBA. They also discuss the current NBA playoff picture, and pay respect to Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke.

0:00 – Intro

0:53 – Are the Knicks Ready to Win it All?

6:38 – Who Will Make the Finals?

13:15 – PrizePicks

14:17 – Lakers Get Swept

16:53 – Giannis and Lebron to Boston?

20:30 – Pistons vs Cavaliers

23:06 – Would Celtics Have Gotten Destroyed by Knicks?

24:34 – Remembering Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke

27:19 – Wrapping Up!

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