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Which Former Celtics Player Should Return this Offseason? | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning takes a look at which former Celtics could return to Boston this offseason
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning discusses the latest reports regarding the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade possibility on Celtics Daily, then takes a look at the five former Boston players who could become available this offseason and ranks their likelihood of returning to the Celtics.

0:00-6:23 Giannis reports
6:23-8:47 Prizepicks
8:47-10:18 Rocket Money
10:18-11:56 Al Horford
11:56-13:35 Marcus Smart
13:35-15:26 Kristaps Porzingis
15:26-16:41 Anfernee Simons
16:41-19:33 Robert Williams III

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