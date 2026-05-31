Which Former Celtics Player Should Return this Offseason? | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning discusses the latest reports regarding the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade possibility on Celtics Daily, then takes a look at the five former Boston players who could become available this offseason and ranks their likelihood of returning to the Celtics.

0:00-6:23 Giannis reports

6:23-8:47 Prizepicks

8:47-10:18 Rocket Money

10:18-11:56 Al Horford

11:56-13:35 Marcus Smart

13:35-15:26 Kristaps Porzingis

15:26-16:41 Anfernee Simons

16:41-19:33 Robert Williams III

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