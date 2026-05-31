Which Former Celtics Player Should Return this Offseason? | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning discusses the latest reports regarding the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade possibility on Celtics Daily, then takes a look at the five former Boston players who could become available this offseason and ranks their likelihood of returning to the Celtics.
0:00-6:23 Giannis reports
6:23-8:47 Prizepicks
8:47-10:18 Rocket Money
10:18-11:56 Al Horford
11:56-13:35 Marcus Smart
13:35-15:26 Kristaps Porzingis
15:26-16:41 Anfernee Simons
16:41-19:33 Robert Williams III
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