Celtics 2025 Media Day Live Blog

Celtics media day begins at 10:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday where Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and most of Boston’s roster is expected to address the start of a new season. Watch the press conferences live below and follow along with our live blog for all the developments through the afternoon.
- The Celtics released their official training camp roster this morning, featuring the full 21 players allowed on NBA rosters through camp. Their 15th and final standard contract for the regular season remains available.
- Brad Stevens said Kristaps Porzingis is recovering well but remains without a timeline due to the unique nature of his injury. He’s progressed better than they would’ve hoped. Luke Kornet (wrist) and Xavier Tillman Sr. (knee) underwent offseason surgeries too, and are ready for training camp on Wednesday. Stevens, who found out about the team’s sale not long before the public, said he’s been told it is business as usual and to build the best roster as possible while the sale is ongoing.
“It’s out of our hands,” Stevens said. “I’m super thankful (to the ownership group) … this has been a long term plan to be where we are now. Plans don’t always go the way you want them to. This one so far has been pretty smooth, but there will always be challenges that come along with it. The way they’ve phrased it to me since the sale was announced was to just keep doing what we’re doing … do what you can to build the best team that we can and then see what happens from there.”
- Stevens also noted that staying together as a team will be the key to this year, and while he noted offseason changes can sometimes galvanize a roster, this team galvanizes each other. Being about the right things and sacrificing will key their ability to repeat, which he stressed will be difficult from the first night.