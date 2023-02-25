Celtics vs 76ers Betonline Odds, Preview & Prediction

The Boston Celtics (43-17) travel to Philadelphia to battle the 76ers (39-19) in a battle of Eastern Conference Powers. The 76ers are 3rd in the conference entering tonight, three games back of the East leading Celtics.

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

The Celtics are coming off a thrilling 142-138 overtime win over the Pacers while the 76ers are coming off a 110-105 victory Thursday Night over Memphis. These teams have met once before, with the Pacers besting the Celtics 117-112 at TD Garden in late December. According to the online sportsbook betonline.ag, the Celtics are modest 1 1/2 point favorites.

GAMBLING INSIGHTS

Spread: Boston Celtics -1.5

O/U: 2324 points

Money Line: Boston Celtics -121, Philadelphia 76ers +101

Celtics: 32-27-1 ATS

76ers: 35-23 ATS)

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (56.9% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (53.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 8-7, while the Celtics are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.

Injury Reports

The Celtics are back to almost full health after the All Star break with only Danilo Gallinari (ACL) remaining out.

The 76ers are also healthy right now aside from backup center Dewayne Dedmon.

Celtics Projected Starters

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams III

76ers Projected Starters

PG: James Harden

SG: De’Anthony Melton

SF: Tobias Harris

PF: PJ Tucker

C: Joel Embiid

The Skinny

The 76ers are hot, having won 5 straight and 13 of 16. They are 0-2 vs Boston this season including the last time they faced Boston back on February 8th. That game may have been on of the Celtics best wins and the 76ers worst losses of the season. Boston won 106-99 despite playing without Rob Williams, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and losing Jaylen Brown early to injury. Jayson Tatum also managed only 12 points on 5-15 shooting.

The Celtics have traditionally done an excellent job at limiting Embiid. He’s averaged 25.3 points in his last six matchups against Boston but he’s been held under 30 points in all but one game. This is the first game between the two teams this season away from TD Garden.

Prediction

Back in 2018 after another embarrassing and non competitive loss to the Boston Celtics Joel Embiid famously remarked on the rivalry. “This is not a rivalry…They always kick our ass.” We’re not all the way there yet but after the last time these two teams played it’s starting to look like Boston ahs Philly’s number once again. The Celtics do a decent job with Embiid and fully healthy, just have too much depth for the 76ers to hang with.

Boston Celtics 123, Philadelphia 108