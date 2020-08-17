Celtics 76ers Game 1 Preview, Betting Odds & Prediction

The Celtics open as 6 1/2 point favorites over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers according to the online sportsbook Betonline.ag.

Celtics vs. Sixers spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Sixers over-under: 218. points

Celtics vs. Sixers money line: 76ers +230, Celtics -270

Tip-off from HP Field House in Orlando, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics enter the game almost fully healthy with only rookie Romeo Langford iffy with a wrist injury. The 76ers are of course without Ben Simmons who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Philadelphia beat Boston in three of four games during the regular season, with the Celtics only win coming in their last meeting back on February 1st, 116-95.

The Celtics last faced Philly in the playoffs back in 2018 without star guard Kyrie Irving. The Celtics won that series 4-1 advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston has also won 18 of the last 24 regular-season matchups.

THE SKINNY

The 76ers have a massive size advantage over the 76ers with Joel Embiid and former green teamer Al Horford. However the loss of Simmons – while sometimes beneficial to the Sixers offense – really makes it tough for the 76ers to matchup up with Boston’s athletic versatile wings. Also the Celtics best players are as healthy as they’ve been all season. The emergence of Robert Williams as a rotational big also adds an element missing during the majority of the regular season.

PREDICTION

Embiid will get his but the Celtics are clicking at the right time with Kemba Walker looking great and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown & Gordon Hayward all capable of dropping 30 any given night. Look for the momentum to continue tonight.

Celtics 119, 76ers 108