Celtics Secure 8th Straight Win

The Celtics went into Sunday with their win streak on the line against the Atlanta Hawks. In their last matchup, Boston had let the game slip between their fingers and the Hawks came away victorious. In their rematch, Boston fell behind in the 1st half due to their shooting struggles from behind the line, and Atlanta took a 55-45 lead into halftime.

The Celtics proceeded to come back with a different attitude, seizing control in the 3rd quarter and outscoring the Hawks 42-23. Boston gained the lead and held off Atlanta to win 105-95, as the team notched their 8th straight win. Boston now has the longest win streak in the NBA, and they will look to continue it into the All-Star break with games against Philadelphia and Detroit. Join The Garden Report Postgame crew for their immediate reactions and takes following the win.

