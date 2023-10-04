Celtics Acquire Jrue Holiday + Media Day Recap

Welcome to episode 148 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani react to the Celtics shipping out Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams for former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, as well as recap and react to all of the NBA Media Day shenanigans. Join in and catch up on the latest Celtics news with us!

0:00 Teaser

0:47 Intro

1:33 Celtics pull off blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday right before Media Day

3:57 Acquiring Holiday makes the Marcus Smart trade look better

4:46 Celtics will get back to their defensive identity with Holiday

5:35 Celtics sign Wenyan Gabriel

9:14 Recapping Celtics Media Day

9:36 Celtics are in a different situation than this time last year

11:04 Joe Mazzulla says Celtics will emphasize defense after lacking last year

12:44 How much will Mazzulla improve on as a coach after his rookie season?

20:08 Media Day shenanigans in Boston and Miami

23:58 Jimmy Butler’s annual haircut

30:34 Better haircut: Jimmy Butler or Derrick White?

34:55 Outro

