Celtics Add Familiar Face to Coaching Staff

During his end of season press conference, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens gave a glimpse into the organization’s plans and thinking heading into a tricky offseason. With a Jaylen Brown supermax extension in the cards and the unknown Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard scenarios, Boston will have their hands full. After such a strong season, the Celtics will have to regroup and retool this roster to make another run, which includes filling out Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff.

Will the Celtics bring any more former players back to Boston to serve on Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff? Will another team in free agency swoop in to sign Grant Williams to a big contract?

Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they touch upon the latest Celtics news and rumors, including the hiring of Sam Cassell.

