Celtics Add Malcolm Brogdon, KD’s Trade Request & Debut of Chet Holmgren

Bob Ryan & Gary Tanguay discuss the latest situation with the Nets, Celtics adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Rudy Gobert trade & Chet Holmgren’s debut with the Thunder.

1:06: Latest on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

7:23: Jeff’s take on Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon & Danilo Gallinari + Durant trade

11:32: What Brogdon & Gallinari add to Boston

12:42: Is Brad Stevens a great GM?

18:07: Timberwolves add Rudy Gobert, Jazz get a ton of draft picks

23:30: Chet Holmgren’s historic Summer League debut

