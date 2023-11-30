Celtics Advance in In-Season Tournament + Sixers & Pacers Preview

On this episode of “The Big 3 NBA Podcast,” A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis discuss a range of exciting topics from the latest in the NBA. They kick off with an analysis of the Celtics’ dominant 124-97 victory over the Bulls, which propelled them into the In-Season Tournament knockout round. The “Big 3” also looks ahead to Boston’s upcoming game at Indiana on Monday. A key focus of the conversation is Derrick White’s impressive emergence and his impact on the team.

The discussion then shifts to the Western Conference, where the Timberwolves boast the best record. The hosts debate whether it’s time to start considering the ‘Ant Man’ for MVP honors, given his outstanding performances. In a stark contrast, they also delve into the struggles of the Detroit Pistons, who are at a 2-15 record and have lost 14 games in a row.

Finally, the episode previews the much-anticipated Celtics vs Sixers game on Friday, offering predictions and key matchups to watch in this Eastern Conference showdown.

