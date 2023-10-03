Celtics and Bucks the Beasts of the East

The Boston Celtics pushed in a fair amount of their chips to land former Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Jrue Holiday in the wake of the Bucks trading away the UCLA alum to land ex-Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard.

The twin trades set up the Bucks and Celtics to potentially collide yet again as each ups the ante in pursuit of their next title — what did these trades do to set the stage for an epic Eastern Conference postseason showdown? What do Celtics fans need to know about Holiday and how he could fit in Boston? Do the Celtics and Bucks need to make more moves in anticipation of such a matchup? And how do we expect each team to do in the regular season and playoffs?

With so many questions to answer about these two teams, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Behind The Bucks Pass’ Dalton Sell to talk all things Jrue and Dame between the Bucks and Celtics organizations.

Join us for our second emergency pod of the week after a seismic trade has reset our expectations of the Celtics, the Bucks, and the East.

