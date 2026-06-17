Celtics are Not Championship Contenders Right Now

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning and Jimmy Toscano on a LIVE Garden Report to discuss the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown rumors. The conversation transitions to looking at the current state of the Boston Celtics roster who currently have the 3rd best odds to be crowned NBA Champions next season. Which lead John Zannis to explain why the current state of this Celtics team are not true contenders.

“They’re out in the 2nd and the 1st round the last two years with a healthy team, so they’re not championship contenders currently…Their championship team lost 5 players, like core players… They were gutted. It’s not a championship team. It’s the bones of a championship team.”

Are the #Celtics currently title contenders with their current roster? “They’re out in the 2nd and the 1st round the last two years with a healthy team, so they’re not championship contenders currently…Their championship team lost 5 players, like core players…They were gutted.… pic.twitter.com/8EyntjHo5E — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 17, 2026

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE NOW: https://youtube.com/live/8bRLqTf17pc?feature=share

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