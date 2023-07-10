Celtics Aren’t Done Making Moves

In the latest episode of Celtics Beat, host Adam Kaufman is joined by special guest Sean Deveney. Deveney is an NBA insider and content creator for Heavy Sports. Sean joins the program to talk about Wemby-mania, Jordan Walsh’s early impressions, and how Brad Stevens needs to fill out the rest of the roster. Twitter: @SeanDeveney

4:11 Social Media reaction to Wemby

12:58 Jordan Walsh shows his range

26:15 There’s still mental toughness on this team

35:09 Anything meaningful delaying the Brown super-max?

