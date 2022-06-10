Jaylen Brown, Celtics Are Favorites to Win Both Game Four and the NBA Finals After Dominant Win on Wednesday

Now THAT is how you respond.

After getting punked by the Warriors on Sunday night, the Celtics got their swagger back on Wednesday at the TD Garden – taking down Golden State 116-100 and taking a very important 2-1 series lead.

This lead now gives the Celtics a heavy edge to win the NBA Finals according to our partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are the updated odds:

Updated NBA Finals Series Price

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics -220

Golden State Warriors +190

The first NBA Finals game on Causeway Street since 2010 was definitely something this city longed, as it sounded like the roof was going to pop off several times. ESPN’s Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy continuously mentioned the atmosphere throughout the broadcast.

The atmosphere did not bode well for the Warriors – that’s for sure. Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been complaining about the Boston fans since the clock hit 0:00 last night. The Garden faithful erupted into a “F- you Draymond!” chant last night – and the Golden State brass are none too pleased to say the least.

“Classy. Very classy.” Kerr pouted.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job Boston.” said Klay.

Meanwhile, when asked about how he played on Wednesday, in front of his own child, Green responded, “Like sh*t.”

So Draymond can swear in front of children but if anyone else does it’s a problem?

Grow. Up.

Take a look at Klay’s obnoxious press conference HERE:

Anyway, the Celtics and Warriors will be at it again on Friday night with tipoff scheduled for 9:00pm. Here are BetOnline’s odds for game four at Boston’s TD Garden:

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game Four Odds

Spread: Celtics -4

Moneyline: Celtics -164/Warriors +144

Total: 214

Preview/Prediction

I still think this series is going the distance. As annoying as the Warriors have been, I have too much respect for what they’ve done to think that they’re just going to mail it in. Though Steph is dealing with an ankle sprain – expect him to come out blazing on Friday night.

I hate to do this – but here it goes: Golden State wins a MASSIVE game four in Boston and heads back to The Bay with home court advantage and the Finals tied 2-2.

Much like the end of the Miami series – I hope I’m wrong.

Score: Warriors 110 – Celtics 98

Side: Warriors +4

Total: UNDER 214

