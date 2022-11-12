The Celtics Are an Offensive Juggernaut

The Boston Celtics have strung together five straight wins, and they’ve done so with some of the best offensive play we’ve seen in years. In a tough matchup against the Denver Nuggets and without Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams, the Celtics completely dominated, and won 131-112 in convincing fashion.

As it currently stands, the Celtics have the highest scoring offense as well as lead the league in three point makes and attempts. This team has yet to reach its peak, and it begs the question: who can beat this team when they’re at full strength? The Garden Report crew discusses Boston’s juggernaut offense.

