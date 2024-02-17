Celtics at the Top: Are They Truly the NBA’s Best Team?

In today’s episode of The Big 3 Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis evaluate the Celtics’ position as they approach the All-Star Break. They discuss the significance of the Celtics having the best record at the break and identify their biggest concern for the team after the All-Star Break. The conversation shifts to Jayson Tatum, highlighting his fifth All-Star selection, partnership with SoFi, and whether he’s back in the MVP conversation. The focus then turns to Joe Mazzulla, who recently celebrated his 100th win as a coach (with a 100-37 regular season record). The hosts contemplate Mazzulla’s early success and discuss how he compares to his coaching predecessors in Boston.

