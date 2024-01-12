Celtics Battle Bucks in Milwaukee

Tune into the Garden Report live postgame show following the Celtics’ matchup against the Bucks. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they break down the game and provide in-depth analysis of Boston’s performance in Milwaukee. The Bucks, showing dominant form, overpowered the Celtics 135-102 on Thursday, marking only their second victory in the last six games. Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo were pivotal, scoring 20 consecutive points in a massive 25-0 run during the first half. With Jrue Holiday back in action, the Bucks extended their lead to as much as 43 points, boasting a commanding 75-38 advantage at halftime.

